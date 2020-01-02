Christopher Freeze Resigns from MDHS

A third resignation from state government.
WLBT reports Christopher Freeze announced he will resign from his position of executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services on January 14th.
He was appointed head of MDHS by Governor Phil Bryant in August.
Before his role of head of MDHS, he worked as a special agent in charge of the FBI in Mississippi.
There is no word on if he will take another position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.