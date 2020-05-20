Chronically Ill Inmate Dies from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility

An inmate from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility died Monday in a Vicksburg hospital.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 69- year old Huey Evans was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at Merit Health River Region. Evans had been hospitalized at the corrections facility since February 27th.
Notification of his death was pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death. No foul play is suspected in this chronically ill inmate s death.
Evans was convicted in newton county of four counts of sexual battery and sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences and two consecutive 20-year terms in December 2005. The Mississippi Court of Appeals upheld his conviction and sentences in 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.