Church Hands Out Masks And Communion

In Greenville, a local church held their regular drive thru communion Sunday and they handed out masks and hand sanitizer.
Vessels of Mercy Church and its congregational health team held the event today as part of their new regular Sunday service. Folks were able to listen and watch the live stream broadcast of service and drive up for communion.
They also got the opportunity to get masks and hand sanitizer. The products were provided by the state health department.
Bishop Tommy Benson said they've had to get creative about the way they hold service, but that wasn't going to stop them passing out communion.
"Our outreach person is here today and they're offering these masks as well as hand sanitizers to our parishioners and so we're excited about the things that god is doing here at vessels of mercy," he said.
Event organizers say they plan to give out masks and hand sanitizer again on Tuesday at Greenville City Hall starting at 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.