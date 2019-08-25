Members of Greenwood church held a health and wellness fair' for residents in need. 'The New Green Grove Church of faith organized, 'The Comprehensive Wellness Day Event.' Coordinator Addie Herrod said, they bring in healthcare vendors who perform a range of screenings. This is the ninth year, the church has been able to help people in need with these services.
Church Hosts Annual Health and Wellness Fair
Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Denise Turner
