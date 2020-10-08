At the October 6th, 2020 City Council Meeting, the Greenville City Council entered a Council Order stating, "Door to door neighborhood trick or treating is hereby cancelled, however other creative methods are allowed and encouraged but must follow local, state, and federal guidelines."
City Council also stated that "While we want our children to enjoy this holiday, we want to also keep them safe. This order was put in place to continue to focus on public health and safety of the residents within the City of Greenville."
In a statement released, Mayor Simmons said that "As we approach this holiday and every holiday thereafter during this pandemic, we must understand that the safety and protection of our residents, especially our children and vulnerable populations, is a priority. Wear your mask and save lives."
