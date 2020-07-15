City of Greenville: Curfew Reactivated and Special Election Set

The Greenville now re-enforcing its citywide curfew.
This announcement comes after a special called city meeting Wednesday. Mayor Errick Simmons and City Council voting to reactivate the curfew. The curfew kicks in from midnight to 5 a.m. and is effective immediately.
Council members also entered a number of preventative measures in an effort to prevent the spread and slow the recent surge of covid cases.
Due to several reports of large gatherings at city parks. City parks and playgrounds are now closed along with basketball courts, baseball fields, outdoor pavilions and playgrounds until further notice. In addition, City Hall will remain closed to the public.
Mayor Simmons in a statement said "It remains the city of Greenville's goal to protect and save lives during this pandemic. The rise in covid-19 confirmed cases has caused the Greenville City Council to enact stricter rules and measures in order to reduce the spread,"
Simmons said he strongly urges all residents to restrict movement to only necessary services, tasks and activities. The full list of measures can be found on the city of Greenville Facebook page.
The city council also accepted the letter of resignation from Councilman Bill Boykin. Boykin suffered a stroke a few months ago and has been unable to attend meetings. The council has set the Ward 3 special election for Monday, August 24 2020. Polls will open at 7 a.m. And close at 7 p.m.
