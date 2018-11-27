During a finance committee meeting, the council voted to request all department heads to not make any requests unless it's an emergency.
Mayor Errick Simmons says emergencies include life or death situations and sewer and infrastructure repairs.
The city has overspent in certain areas including streets and buildings and grounds.
"The council has made aggressive steps, bold steps in looking at all contracts, partnerships that we have in place existing and future to meet the services and demands of our citizens," says Simmons.
Mayor Simmons says the halt of requests will give the council an opportunity to be fiscally responsible and do more with less.
