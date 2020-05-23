City of Greenville Issues Furlough Order

The city of Greenville has entered a new order on employee furloughs and cost saving methods during the pandemic.
That's after a special city council meeting held on Friday. The city is reporting an estimated $3.5 million revenue shortfall and as result, it has issued a new order with the following:
- Effective June 1, up to 25 city employees will be furloughed for more than 120 days.
- Effective immediately...no overtime and only limited overtime for police, fire and public works.
- The city also issued an immediate stop work order on all infrastructure, sewer, water and other construction projects unless deemed critical.
- Sewer revolving fund and grant projects will continue, and there is now a hiring freeze in place.
