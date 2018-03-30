The City of Greenville now taking applications for their summer internship program.
The Go Greenville internship is a 10 week program for current college juniors and seniors who graduated from a Greenville high school to gain real world experience through interning with a Greenville based company.
In previous years, between 10 to 15 companies are hosts to students in field such as engineering and banking.
The importance of the program is to highlight opportunities for students in the city.
"It's a great opportunity for those students from Greenville to see that they come back into their hometown and get jobs. They don't have to go out once they have graduated to different cities. They can come home and invest in their own community," explained Action Line Clerk Kyla Washington.
The application deadline is April 30th. Packets can be picked up at City Hall.
The program is limited to students who have completed their junior year by the beginning of the internship.
The program will begin on June 4th and students will receive a $2900 stipend.
