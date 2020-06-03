The City of Greenwood and Leflore County are being awarded $80,000 in coronavirus relief.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker informed Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams the county and city's approved application.
The funding will be used to help the city and county gain some normalcy amidst the pandemic.
The city is expected to receive nearly $37,000 while the county will get a little more than $42,000.
McAdams said they will receive the money within 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.