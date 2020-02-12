City of Greenwood Declares Local Emergency Proclamation

Greenwood officials calling a special meeting Wednesday. The city declaring a local proclamation emergency due to severe weather and heavy rainfall.
Mayor Carolyn McAdams said the city wants to be prepared in the event of flooding. However currently there has not been any damaging floods reported.
Leflore County's proclamation is a cautionary measure. The mayor urging residents to keep their ditches clean of debris to help with drainage.
Emergency crews are now offering sandbags for local homes.
Fred Randle of Leflore County Emergency Management said the proclamation allows crews to work on private property to prevent flooding.
"[Local] proclamation emergency gives the city and the county workers, emergency crews to go on private property if there is a need to put sandbags around people's homes to keep water from entering inside their homes," he said.
The mayor urges citizens to help by clearing ditches in front of their homes .
"Keep your ditches clean form debris and leaves, loose leaves just hold the water in and so it just builds up and builds up until it's flooded and you can't do anything about it," she said.
For sandbags contact the public works division at city hall at 662-455-7660 or call the mayor's office at 662-455-7605.
And as a reminder if you encounter a road filled with water, remember the slogan turn around don't drown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.