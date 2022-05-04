The City of Greenwood is in search of more employees to work in various departments like police, fire, and sanitation. However, not many people are applying for the jobs. This lack of employees is starting to affect the city's ability to serve local residents. The mayor is worried that it may impact some summer programs.
"For the last 9 to 12 months the city has been experiencing difficulties in hiring people for the different divisions of our city, public works especially police and fire. We even have been trying to get our summer workers back up so we can have our summer programs. People aren't making applications for these jobs. They are good paying jobs with benefits."
Greenwood Police Chief says the department is stretched thin which makes it harder for them to cover areas effectively.
"The shortness of staff has a big impact on the department and the community. Our officers have been doing their best to answer the calls and make everything work but being short staffed, you burn out the officers you have on the street already working."
This trend of finding employees to work is not just a local problem but an area wide one. Colleges are struggling to meet the demand of the current job market. According to Lisa Cooley at Delta State University, most students land entry level jobs immediately after graduation because of all the job openings and employers must find new ways to attract workers.
"We see a lot of employers looking for qualified employees and it is challenging to match our students with the amount of jobs that are available. So there are a lot of factors that have contributed to the trends of having so many jobs available. There are people who are dissatisfied with their job and now you have these online jobs that are available. They may be stepping down form the traditional role in the market place and stepping into these jobs that are more remote."
Since more jobs are becoming more remote, employers are having to create new incentives to attract more workers like higher pay and benefits.
"We are got to be more competitive on increasing pay and we do pay based on experience."
"We have actually done away with our compensation plan so that now, we can actually hire on a greater level with starting pay much larger than it used to be."
If you are interested in working for the city, you can stop by city hall to pick up an application for the department that interests you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.