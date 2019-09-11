The City of Greenville unveil the design of the new federal courthouse in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon at the Greenville Public Library.
Together, officials and Greenville Mayor revealed the renderings the public.
Mayor Errick Simmons said, construction is scheduled to begin at the Stein Mart Square, in 2020.
Mayor Simmons said, not only is the building an assets for the federal legal system, he believes it help the city grow economically.
"This courthouse project in the City of Greenville is a legacy project that will change the face of Greenville for many, many decades. It will be an economic catalyst for downtown. We applaud our federal officials and northern district judiciary for buying into the vision of local communities and maximize federal investments into local and to buy into that vision." Said the Mayor of Greenville, Errick Simmons.
Mayor Simmons said the constructed building will cover 62,000 square feet.
