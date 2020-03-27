Civil rights icon dies

Friends and family mourn the loss of a civil rights icon and former elected official in Sharkey County.
Family members said Emma Cooper Harris died Thursday morning.
Harris began community service in 1969 and continued throughout her life. A community organizer, she was human service director with Sharkey-Issaquena County Improvement Association, which is a local affiliate of Mississippi Action for Community Education (MACE).
She was mayor of Anguilla from 2001 until 2005, and served on the board of trustees for South Delta School District from 1995 to 2001. Harris also served on the WWISCAA board of directors and was once chairwoman of that board. And she was chairwoman for the Sharkey County Democratic Party from 1990 until 2007.
She served in many other capacities and earned several awards.
Funeral arrangements were pending Friday at Walker Funeral Home in Rolling Fork.
