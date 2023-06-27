JACKSON - Civil rights icon James Meredith celebrated his 90th birthday this past weekend... with a march against crime in the state capitol.
The birthday march is just the latest in Meredith's long-time work to improve things here.
Delta News reporter Dennis Turner has covered James Meredith many times over the years, and offers this look back at his contributions and struggles over his 90 years.
"What happens in Mississippi... will happen everywhere..." said Meredith.
James Meredith told me a long time ago, that he believes what happens in Mississippi... matters.
It's why he put himself in the uncomfortable position of becoming an agent of change.
Most famously, he became the first African-American to attend the University of Mississippi at a time when Ole Miss and the white leaders of this state wanted nothing to do with him.
in 1962, federal marshals escorted him into the Lyceum at Ole miss to enroll in classes there.
The move set off riots and a vow from Governor Ross Barnett that the University would never be integrated.
Meredith, a 29 year old Air Force veteran at the time, had begun his education at Jackson State, but finished one year after entering Ole Miss with a Batchelor's degree in political science.
Today, Ole Miss is a very different place... proving Meredith's mantra, that What happens in Mississippi... matters.
But James Meredith did not stop there.
"The lesser known of the life-altering accomplishments of James Meredith was his march against fear, or some might know it, the 'Meredith March'. Having opened the doors of higher education for those who look like him, my father once again put his life on the line to better the lives of Black Americans," said Meredith's son John, to a crowd at the Mississippi State Capitol.
That march, happened in June of 1966, as James Meredith set out to promote black voter registration and to prove that an African-American could walk from Memphis to Jackson without fear.
As he passed through the DeSoto County town of Hernando though, someone shot him, injuring him, but not killing him.
But it didn't stop his march.
Instead, the Reverend Marthin Luther King Junior, Stokley Carmichael and other civil rights leaders finished the job, and a recovering Meredith joining them for the final stretch to the capitol.
In recent times, James Meredith has focused on violence in Mississippi's streets. His message? that we should obey the ten commandments, and that older generations should lead the way to help the younger... survive.
"Old folks not only can control it. Its their job to control it," Meredith said Sunday outside the Mississippi Capitol."
So happy 90'th birthday to a man who changed Mississippi because
What happens in Mississippi... will happen everywhere.
Dennis Turner, The Delta News.
