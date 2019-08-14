Clarksdale Auto Burglaries

A rash of auto burglaries striking multiple streets in Clarksdale. Four locations were targeted, including Pearson Street, Sandy Cove, Jane Cove, and Shaw Cove.
A juvenile was caught and taken into custody for the crimes. Officials say numerous items were recovered.
