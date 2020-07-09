Clarksdale Food Giveaway

In Clarksdale a food giveaway got under way.
The program is in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank, the farmers to family food program, Coahoma County Sheriff's Office and the Clarksdale mayor.
The giveaway was held at the Coahoma County Expo Center. They were giving out produce and dairy products today.
Coahoma County Sheriff Charles Jones said they wanted to be able to give back to the community and create a relationship between the sheriff's office and the people.
"Several months ago we set out to come up with an idea to partner together on and try and help people and this area of Coahoma County and this area of the Delta not just Coahoma County but other areas of the Delta and we thought it was a good idea you know give something back, give something back to the community especially law enforcement we wanted to show them that we care," he said.
Sheriff Jones said they will be holding similar events every Thursday until the end of the year.
