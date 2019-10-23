Clarksdale Man Accused of Burglary

A man is accused of attempting to burglarize his place of employment.
Police arrested 27-year old Kyleseth Tankston for allegedly breaking into a tire shop at 37 East Second Street in Clarksdale.
Officials say Tankston called the police and reported the burglary. When investigators studied the surveillance video, Tankston was identified as the suspect.
He is accused of stealing an undetermined amount of cash.
Tankston is in the Coahoma County Jail awaiting his initial appearance in Clarksdale Municipal Court.
