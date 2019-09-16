Clarksdale Man Arrested after Allegedly Stabbing Girlfriend

A Clarksdale man arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend. Police say 42 year old Robert Terrell Harper is charged with aggravated domestic violence.
Police were called to the scene Sunday morning around 4 o'clock. The victim has been identified as Latonya Coger.
Coger was taken to Memphis for her injuries and is listed in stable condition.
Authorities tell the Delta News that Harper is in the Coahoma County Jail awaiting his initial appearance, scheduled in the Municipal Court tomorrow afternoon at two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.