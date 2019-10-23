Clarksdale Man Charged with Accessory to a Murder

A second suspect in custody in a homicide investigation.
25-year old Frank Dominique Walls is charged with accessory to the murder of Deshawn Robinson.
Walls is in the Coahoma County Jail awaiting his initial appearance at the Clarksdale Municipal Court.
Authorities say walls is suspected of assisting 33-year-old Cornelius Green, who is charged with murder.
