Clarksdale Man Charged with Murder

Police charging a Clarksdale man with murder in connection to a double shooting.
33-year old Cornelius Green allegedly shot two men in the 200 block of Issaquena Avenue.
When police arrived, they found 25 year old Deshawn Robinson and 24 year old Dewayne Robinson suffering from gunshot wounds.
Deshawn Robinson was pronounced dead on the scene, while Dewayne Robinson was taken to a local hospital and later transported to a hospital in Memphis.
Green is being held at the Coahoma County Jail and will appear in the Clarksdale Municipal Court Thursday at 2pm.
