Clarksdale Man Turns Himself In

Man turns himself in to the Clarksdale Police Department.
58 year old Wayne Pittman was wanted in the connection of a shooting that occurred on Sunday, September 15th at the turning point lounge in Clarksdale.
Pittman was processed on one count of aggravated assault, he was transported to the Coahoma County Jail pending an initial appearance. His initial appearance is scheduled in Clarksdale municipal court today.
