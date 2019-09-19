Clarksdale Men Arrested for Burglary of Animal Shelter

Clarksdale police make arrests for commercial burglary of an animal shelter. Authorities arrest 57 year-old Jerome Allen and 42-year old Frederick Jones after the Cares Animal Shelter was burglarized.
Police say the pair were caught on surveillance video. The shelter posted the video on Facebook. Police were later able to locate Allen and Jones.
The suspects were in municipal court on Tuesday for their initial appearance. A judge ordered a 50-thousand dollar bond.
