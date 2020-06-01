Clarksdale Police investigating a shooting involving a child.
According to the Clarksdale Press Register, a 14-year-old boy was walking down the 600 block of Pecan Street Friday evening where he saw two men fighting.
According to the report, the 14-year old tells police a crowd had gathered and someone fired a gun and he was shot in the leg.
The teen was treated at Northwest Mississippi Regional Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery from the wound.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Clarksdale Police at 662-621-8151 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-tips (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.