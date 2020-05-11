The class of 2020 is ending their year with unconventional goodbyes. Greenville High School students feeling the impact.
GHS Valedictorian, Amari Dorsey opened up about the new reality saying, "It's all I been looking forward to is graduation and end of the year senior activities."
Her mother, Lisa Foules has been by her side through it all. Foules says, "I was thinking how would I handle if I couldn’t march in my graduation and I look at her like that girl is strong."
Things will look different for high school seniors this year, many activities have been cancelled.
Greenville high school class of 2020 valedictorian having to adjust to a virtual reality. Dorsey not getting the chance to enjoy prom, senior trios, or even doing her valedictorian speech, but that's not keeping her down.
Dorsey says, "I'm not really sad about it because it s out of our control, my school they're doing their best job to make it as normal as possible, I'm optimistic and I'm happy."
"Well over the years, I've learned how to adjust and I'm just as proud of her as if there is nothing going on in the world," says Foules.
Dorsey heading to LSU on a full ride in the fall, but because of the pandemic she has not had a chance to visit campus yet.
Even through uncertainty, her family still making the most of these one in a lifetime moments and guiding Dorsey through the unexpected end.
Dorsey unshaken by the current events and says she is looking forward to her next chapter.
Greenville high school will be hosting a modified graduation over the course of four days. This will give seniors their own time slot and allow them to receive their diploma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.