The Cleveland-Bolivar Animal Shelter blessed pets, as part a fundraising benefit, the blessing took place Saturday afternoon in front of The Martin and Sue King Railroad Heritage Museum.
Museum Director, Lisa Miller, said, not only did pets get blessed by a local church pastor, they took selfies with Santa Claus.
Some of the owners, not only gave monetary donations to the shelter, they dropped off items like dog food.
