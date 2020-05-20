Cleveland Drive Thru Covid-19 Testing

In Cleveland, the Delta Health Center hosted drive thru testing for covid-19.
The site was set up at the Senator's Place. The testing was free and was offered to everyone regardless of symptoms. People were also offered lunch and fresh produce after getting tested, that was given by Senator Sarita Simmons and Commissioner Willie Simmons.
Today they were offering mouth swabs as opposed to the nasal swab. Officials from the Delta Health Center said the mouth swab is even more of an incentive to come get tested. They want to remind everyone how important it is to get tested and know your status in order to protect yourself and the community.
The testing will be offered on Thursday also from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They ask that you bring your ID with you.
