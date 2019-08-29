Cleveland Hotel Has Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Cleveland has a new place to stay for anyone visiting the Delta or if you just want a bite to eat.
The Cotton House Hotel celebrates their opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning.
The hotel is a full-service hotel with 89 rooms and 6 suites totaling to 95 rooms. The cotton house wants to be known as the "living room of the community" and has two thousand eight hundred square feet in meeting space and also has James Beard award nominated chef Cole Ellis as the executive chef and owner of Delta Meat Market and Bar Fontaine.
"Our job is to give the guests who want to stay with us an outstanding hospitality experience and hopefully be a good first impression for the community. When people from outside are coming here to check us out, hopefully cotton house is a good start to their stay," owner of the Cotton House Hotel Luke Chamblee said.
The hotel opened July 23rd. The restaurants, bars, and lobby space are all welcome to the public.
