The Cleveland Police Department received a grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History to renovate their station.
The building itself is on the National Historic Registry that means there are guidelines they must abide by when renovating the space.
Right now there is no solid timeline on when the project will start, but they plan on starting with the windows. They are made of wood and are getting dilapidated from weather and age.
The chief says the renovation will be a moral boost to all the officers.
"It's important not only for us but the community itself; the only way I can put it is you know, think of yourself if you're working in an environment that's not up to date and then all of a sudden it becomes up to date, you're a little bit more jovial when you come to work so it's going to be something that's positive for everybody," he said.
Plans for the project are expected to be put in motion after the holidays.
