Cleveland police are looking into the death of a man on Saturday night.
Chief Buster Bingham said the department received a call about 10:45 p.m. from the Carpenter Estates apartments. When officers arrived, a man was found lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The man died at the scene.
The victim's name has not been released. The body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
So far, no arrests have been made.
