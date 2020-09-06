Cleveland Police Investing Shooting

In Cleveland, police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 12:15 Sunday morning according to Cleveland Police Chief Buster Bingham.
While on their way to that call, a female flagged the officers down with a report of her house and car being hit by bullets. While responding, police received a call from Bolivar Medical Center about two victims with gunshot wounds.
27 year old Shawanda Chapman was hit in the right arm and 41 Edwin Latham was hit in the lower back. Both were unsure where the shots came from.
This is still an active investigation and police are urging the public to come forward with any information. You can call anonymously to the Cleveland Police Department at (662) 843-3611 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-tips.
