Cleveland School District Back to School Plans

The Cleveland School District held a special meeting Friday to discuss back to school plans.
The district released a video on Facebook with Superintendent Dr. Otha Belcher explaining the plans. Teachers will start school on August 28 and students will start on September 8.
Parents have to option of face to face instruction or virtual learning for their kids. They're asking parents to complete registration and the instructional option form.
The revised back to school plan should be up on the district website by July 31. For more information you can visit their Facebook page at "Cleveland School District"
The district is also offering free covid drive thru testing for families and staff.
Employee testing will be held July 27 and 28 and students and families can get tested July 29 through the 31st.
Locations will be Bell Academy, Cleveland Central Mid and Central Office.
The testing is sponsored by Shaw Family Medical. For more information on how to register for testing, you can call 662-754-3301 or visit shawfamilymedical.com.
