Cleveland School District Closes

Cleveland School District also announcing it will close due to Coronavirus concerns. The board of trustees approved the closure of all school campuses in the district today.
In a press releases this evening the district announced classes and normal operations are scheduled to resume Monday March 23rd.
"The Cleveland School District will continue to monitor the development of the Coronavirus closely. The district and school leaders will continue to prepare for the return of our students and employees," Superintendent Dr. Otha Belcher said in a press release.
