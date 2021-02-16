Due to winter weather conditions, all schools in the Cleveland School District will provide virtual learning on Wednesday, February 17th, meaning no face-to-face classes will be conducted.
There will be no 'Meals on Wheels' Wednesday, February 17th.
In addition, Wednesday, February 17th will be a virtual workday for all central and administrative offices.
The Cleveland School District will continue to monitor the weather conditions and will provide updates for Thursday as soon as possible.
