Tents going up in Cleveland as vendors and the city set up for Octoberfest.
The city promises two days of fun at the 37th annual festival.
On Friday evening, the annual festival kick off with the lighting of the ceremonial grill, as well as the beginning of the BBQ competition and a street dance featuring live music.
Saturdays events bring a good time downtown for all ages.
Live entertainment takes place all day along with children s activities such as face painting, a rock wall, inflatables, train rides, and other fun entertainment.
Octoberfest draws over 15,000 people to downtown Cleveland each year.
