Cleveland Tree Lighting

The city of Cleveland is getting set for its Christmas tree lighting this Saturday.
This annual event kicks off with the tree lighting, which also has live music, holiday open houses and food trucks. The community gathers every year to see their city transformed into what organizers call " a winter wonderland" with all the lights.
Becky Nowell said the tree lighting has become an important event in the community, and just keeps growing.
"This our third tree lighting ceremony our fourth tree lighting ceremony our third 50 nights of light ceremony. We now have about 149 displays and 94 donors," she said.
The tree lighting starts at 6:30p.m.downtown Cleveland. And Grammy award winning song writer Trisha Walker will be performing. For a full list of events check out their website 50nightsoflights.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.