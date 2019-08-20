Cleveland woman held in homicide

Bond has been set for a Cleveland woman accused of killing a man.
Jabecca Triplett, 37, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Milton Conway Stokes, 33.
The Bolivar County Sheriff's Department says the shooting happened Friday in the area of Washington Road.
On Monday, Justice Court Judge Betty Taylor set bond at $100,000. Triplett remained in custody at the Bolivar County Regional Correctional Facility.
