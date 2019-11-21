Click it or Ticket Campaign Launches in Arkansas

With holiday season coming up, travelers are hitting the roadways and Arkansas Law Enforcement is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to enforce the campaign Click it or Ticket starting Monday, November 25th and continuing through Sunday, December first.
The goal of the campaign is to reduce the number of fatalities that occur to passengers and drivers when they fail to buckle up.
If you're seen without a buckle by Arkansas State troopers or other law enforcement, you will risk getting a ticket.
Arkansas State troopers are also intensifying enforcement on Interstate 40 from 10:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 27th through Sunday December first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.