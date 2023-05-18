GREENWOOD - As efforts intensify to save the ailing Greenwood-Leflore hospital, so too has the competition intensified.
North Sunflower Medical Center will soon open at this location on Park…. And just across the street from Greenwood-Leflore, one of it own former clinics now is run by UMMC, the same outfit the walked away from a deal to save the hospital last year.
Gene Stubbs thinks it's a great idea...
"I think we need all the help we can get right now the better it is the better it is for the community," he said.
And when it comes to the community there are those like Stubbs who welcome the competition.
In a discussion of the issue at a recent greenwood city council meeting…. Councilman Johnny Jennings said…. Who wins and who loses, will be up to the community.
"Everybody in this room wants that hospital to survive. Do we support the Ruleville thing or were going with the hospital or Ruleville thing. It's where we focus. Where we go to see the doctor for whatever services we need that we can get here.
Sammie Wilson says he recently had a bad experience with the hospital… so he’s glad to see other options come to greenwood when it comes to healthcare.
“And I hope more people would speak their opinion about this we do need something else going here cause greenwood is going down and I get sick with this heart problem, cancer we not sure if we gone make it to another county so I say I hope they get things better for greenwood and help the people that can't help themselves."
So while the field keeps getting more crowded for greenwood healthcare, Stubbs says, bring it on.
