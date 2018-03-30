Congressman Thompson hosting his 18th annual art show at Greenville High School yesterday.
Exhibits included eleven schools from all over the state with over 120 pieces.
Students along with city and county leaders viewed the artwork. Pieces were judged by a panel.
Thompson says he continues to host the show to keep pushing and inspiring the arts for students.
"Many times, school districts don't teach art. We're trying at the congressional level to make sure we don't forget it. Because like I said, societies know better than it's history, and its art, and its culture. As much of that you can learn, the better you are as a citizen."
The winner of the show will be sent to Washington D.C. to compete in the congressional art competition.
The winner of that contest will be given a four year scholarship to the Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia.
