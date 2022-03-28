The CEO of Contour Airlines, Matt Chaifetz, came to Delta State to teach students in the aviation program about how he started his career in the business and what Contour Airlines can offer upcoming pilots, business, and marketing mangers in aviation. He has almost two decades of leadership experience in aviation as both executive and entrepreneur.
"I wanted the chance to expose the students to all the different paths that they can choose not just at contour but aviation in general and how Contour in general can be a vehicle in help to achieve both their near and long term careers goals."
Contour is the contracted airline for the Greenville Mid-Delta Airport, flying travelers to Nashville and Dallas. Chaifetz also talked about how the industry is evolving and how there are many different careers paths in the business, not just being a pilot.
"He created some insight that a lot of us didn't know about contour and hopefully some of us may end up at contour to get to our dreams or even stay at Contour."
Contour is offering an internship this summer at the Greenville Mid-Delta Airport for a student at Delta State's Commercial Aviation Program.
