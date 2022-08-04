PANTHER BURN - What's been called "the delta's last antebellum plantation home" has people around the world talking tonight... after a social media post called the place out for something many are calling "distasteful".
The Belmont house is one of the most important tourist attractions in The Delta. But now it finds itself in the middle of a little bit of controversy.
"This is not okay in the least"..... said Winton Yates on social media.
An Air BnB ad for a so-called "slave" cabin behind Belmont, so shocked Winton Yates, he told the world about it on social media.
"the history of slavery in the country is constantly being denied and now it's being mocked by being turned into a luxurious vacation spot."
Vacation spot? Yes. Belmont, one of the few homes of its type left in this country does rent out rooms as a bed and breakfast.
It's also a movie location... recently used in the ABC series "Women of the Movement".
Whatever darkness may lie in its past... Its present puts it at the very center of helping tell the story of civil rights say its caretakers.
But the admittedly unfortunate ad on Air BnB, drags it right back to Civil War times.
"This particular structure, this cabin the panther burn cabin is an 1830's slave cabin from the panther burn plantation," said Yates in his video.
The new owner of Belmont, who's only had it three weeks, says the ad shocked him as much as it did Yates. Now, HE has to deal with the fallout of his predecessor's words.
Brad Hauser has issued an apology and says now, he will provide guests "a historically accurate portrayal of life when The Belmont was built and occupied", suggesting he's not going to sugar-coat anything... exactly the thing that apparantly upset Yates so much.
"clawfoot tub... running water... tile... you know, nice lighting fixtures, water, towles, dresser..."
The new owner of this property tells The Delta News he aims to make sure that things are accurate and correct about the property to make sure no more misunderstandings happen about one of this area's most popular tourist attractions.
"this is not okay in the least....." Yates words keep echoing in all corners of the internet.
And most of us would agree... advertising a night's stay in a so-called "slave cabin" sounds distasteful at the least.
"This particular structure, this cabin the panther burn cabin is an 1830's slave cabin from the panther burn plantation," he reads from a now-deleted Air BnB ad.
New Orleans attorney Wynton Yates... got so upset about the Air BnB ad, he shared his shock with the world on social media.
"maybe you're thinking okay, maybe this will give people an insight on how enslaved people had to live, their living conditions. not at all.. clawfoot tub... running water... tile... you know, nice lighting fixtures, water, towels, dresser..." he said, describing the interior amenities of the cabin.
Certainly NOT what you'd expect any kind of indentured servant to have.
Comments condemning the ad, came fast and furious.
"Air BnB Come to the front of the class immediately," said one.
"How was this even approved?" asked another.
"I am shocked someone thought this was a good idea and people are like, yeah, cool lets stay there... sounds fun." said one woman with tongue firmly implanted in her cheek.
Some poked a little fun at the idea... saying "Next Jordan Peele movie, the old inhabitants come back and bring the pain to all renters... no one survives". said another.
One said he sees no issue, "If they wanna rent it and people wanna stay there have at it.... no skin off my nose." he said.
It was definitely skin off Air BnB's nose, the company has faced charges of helping foster gentrification...and has had a problem with so-called "party houses"... now this. Air BnB cut the listing and it's owner.
So, who is this man who "uncovered" this" Air BnB atrocity"?
Yes, he's an attorney, a Loyola law school grad, who specializes in entertainment and contract law. But here's something else we found on Wyn Yates....
"Reporting downtown Winton Yates, Eyewitness News."
Wyn Yates worked in TV... in one video we found, reporting on the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue in downtown New Orleans.
Here's something else, he has a great aunt who owns a slave home... but he doesn't say on social media if she rents it out.
We couldn't find a phone listing for Yates, so we reached out to him on Twitter. We didn't immediately get an answer.
What Yates didn't know about the Air BnB listing, was the owner only had the property 3 weeks, and the ad came from the previous owner.
"What really kills me is reviews, highly recommend watching the sunset...we stayed in the sharecropper cabin and ate in the main house." he read from the listing.
Most of the reviews Yates cites, says the owner of Belmont, come from the property he owned in Arkansas, the Coulter Farm House, and NOT from Belmont.
Brad Hauser admits his Belmont Plantation house has darkness in its past, but says he wants it to be a beacon for the future, a place that helps tell the story of civil rights.
Already Hollywood has noticed, producing an episode at Belmont of the "Women of the Movement" on ABC.
Hauser said, in a statement:
"I intend to do all I can to right a terrible wrong and, hopefully, regain advertising on AirBnB so The Belmont can contribute to the most urgent demand for truth telling about the history of the not only the South but the entire nation."
The building in question sits behind the main house, several feet away. Caretakers tell The Delta News that it was never a slave quarters... it was a doctor's office.
Some have also described it as a "sharecroppers" home. Not exactly a slave according to Wikipedia, which points out the majority of sharecroppers were white.
Be that as it may, compare the building to an actual sharecroppers quarters at Lake Providence.... or even a nearby Commissary at Lake Providence... and you'll see it has significant differences.
"none of the slave housing remains..." said an internet vlogger calling himself "AdventureDad".
Vloggers say the building at Belmont came from nearby Panther Burn.
"That is not original property they brought this in from a few miles away," said AdventureDad".
That makes the shack's exact origin even murkier.
And while the previous owner may have thought the idea of coming up with a backstory for what he dubbed a "slave quarters" and advertising it for rent may have sounded good...
... most of the rest of the world has, in no uncertain terms, decided... it does not.
Mr. Hauser says he has been in touch with Mr. Yates and the two of them have talked about how to move forward, before more bloggers jump on the bandwagon and create more confusion.
He hopes, clearing the air... will allow Belmont to resume telling its story in an honest, and respectful way... giving us all something to learn from.
