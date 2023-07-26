Convicted murderer loses appeal

A convicted murderer must serve life without possibility of parole in a capital murder case.
In 2015, Nathaniel Roberson pleaded guilty to both capital murder and the theft of a motor vehicle. The crimes are related to the death of Ethel Lewis, 80, in Clarksdale.
Months after sentencing, Roberson filed a motion for post-conviction relief, claiming that his plea was not voluntary and that he had ineffective counsel. He said it was not made clear to him that there was no deal for life with the possibility of parole.
After a hearing, the trial court disagreed.
In its Tuesday ruling, the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court's decision.
