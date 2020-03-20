Conviction Upheld for Man who Poured Hot Grease on Wife

The conviction has been upheld for a Greenwood man who was convicted of pouring hot grease on his wife.
According to court documents from the Supreme Court of Mississippi, a unanimous decision was issued Thursday that 42-year old Kendall Woodson has no grounds for an appeal.
Woodson was convicted in 2017 for domestic aggravated assault and sentenced to 20 years in prison.
In court records, his wife, Anita, claims she told Woodson she was leaving him. She later went to sleep and was awoken by Woodson pulling her hair and pouring hot grease on her head, while threatening to kill her.
Anita received several burns and a concussion from the beating.
Woodson fled the state and was picked up in Oklahoma by US Marshals. He is currently held at the Humphrey's County Correctional Facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.