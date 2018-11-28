While the holiday season continues and people are gearing up to buy gifts and other things, Moorhead police officers are warning people of the usage of counterfeit money.
Over a two week period, the officers have confiscated more than $4,000 worth of counterfeit bills all in 50's and 100's.
Officers are sure this money is in circulation and warns people that it is a crime to spend it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.