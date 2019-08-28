Voters in several Mississippi Delta counties returned to the polls Tuesday to choose officials ranging from supervisor to constable in primary runoffs. In the races listed below, all candidates are Democrats. There were no runoffs for Republican in these races.
Bolivar County
Supervisor District 3: Olanda D. Morton, 53.92 percent, C.P. “Babe” Billings, 45.86 percent.
Supervisor District 4: Joseph White 50.65 percent, James D. McBride, 49.35 percent.
Carroll County
Chancery clerk: Casey Carpenter 61.79 percent, Christy Noah, 38.17 percent.
Constable Southern District: Roshaun Daniels, 55.1 percent, Rob F. Banks, 44.9 percent.
Coahoma County
Supervisor District 5: Roosevelt Lee Jr., 51.67 percent, Will Young, 48.18 percent.
Issaquena County
Supervisor District 2: Jerry Wayne Britton, 68.75 percent, Willie "Billy" Peterson, 31.25 percent.
Sharkey County
Supervisor District 4: Jessie "Pop" Mason, 61.28 percent, King Evans Jr., 35.97 percent.
Tallahatchie County
Coroner: Ginger Merriweather, 51.16 percent, Tony Hawkins, 47.83 percent.
Constable District 1: Jimmy Manues, 55.31 percent, Frank Chambers, 44.67 percent.
Washington County
Supervisor District 4: Mala Brooks, 54.92 percent, Charles Patterson, 45.07 percent.
Holmes County
Supervisor District 1: l. "Hamp" Hampton, 56.55 percent, Henry Anderson, 43.3 percent.
Supervisor District 4: Leroy Johnson, 66.79 percent, Joe Willie March, 33.21 percent.
Justice Court Judge District 2: Marcus Fisher, 60.20 percent, Francine Jefferson, 39.60 percent.
Again, most of these are unofficial results. Outcomes may be affected by absentee or affidavit ballots.
