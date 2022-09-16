GREENWOOD - There's a good chance you'll need a new bike in a couple of years. A team of Mississippi residents from Maben, Mathison, Eupora, and Starkville got together to turn an old 92-mile railroad track into a biking trail. And it's going to be stretch from Greenwood, MS to West Point, MS.
Greenwood native Wilson Carroll’s been leading the efforts for the trial, and he believes statewide support will finally bring the trail into existence. A partnership with Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area opened doors for funding.
According to the Greenwood Commonwealth, the organization's funding feasibility and economic impact studies for the project. These studies will help open more doors for federal funding. The biking trial may cost $30 million dollars to build.
Although support for the trial's growing, Wilson knows it won't be an easy carrying out the project until the end. He predicts supporters will have opposition from landowners.
But he thinks statewide petitioning and grassroots organizing can overcome the opposition. Wilson's in it for the long haul and hoping the number of trail supporters continues to grow.
