Court Hearing for Mississippi Abortion Law

Federal judges will hear arguments over a Mississippi state law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Mississippi's only abortion clinic sued after Republican Governor Phil Bryant signed the law in 2018.
U.S District Judge Carlton Reeves blocked the law saying it violates women's rights.
Today, Mississippi is asking the US.S Circuit Court of appeals to overturn Judge Reeves ruling to let the law take effect.
