The Municipal Courthouse in Greenville getting back to business after shutting down nearly three months because of COVID-19.
The Delta News spoke with employees within The Circuit Clerks Office and they said because of case backup, they are running about three months behind, and, they went on to say, they are open to a limited cases on Mondays and Wednesdays. They said, right now, March cases are being seen this month, while April cases are being seen in July and so forth.
If you have questions on when your case will go before the judge contact The Circuit Courts Office at (662) 378-1522.
