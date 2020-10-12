COVID-19 Death Count Up To 83 In Leflore County

Leflore County has recorded its 83rd death from COVID-19.
The death, reported Sunday by the Mississippi State Department of Health, is the first to occur this month. The victim was white, but other information about the individual was not immediately available.
